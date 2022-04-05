Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to post $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 1,922,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,731. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 77,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

