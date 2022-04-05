Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to post sales of $743.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.81 million and the lowest is $742.27 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $329.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

