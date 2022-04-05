CryptoTycoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $746,410.49 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $746,410.49 and approximately $98,907.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00011643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 898,396 coins and its circulating supply is 139,915 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

