CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSGS stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 165,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

