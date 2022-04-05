CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $114.55 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

