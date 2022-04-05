Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Buys $2,967,000.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CGEM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 313,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

