Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $194.20 and last traded at $195.78. Approximately 6,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.03.

Specifically, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.