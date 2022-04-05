Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

