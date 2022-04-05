CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

