D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $224.77 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

