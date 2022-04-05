D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.18% of Extreme Networks worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 33,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

