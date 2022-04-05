D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.74 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.13 and its 200 day moving average is $374.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

