D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $227.48 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

