D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 83,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,082. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.