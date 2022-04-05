D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. 41,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.