D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,233. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

