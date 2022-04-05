D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,636 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. 29,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,713. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28.
