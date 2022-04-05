D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,185 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 10,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,075. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

