D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,447 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

GD traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $239.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,081. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

