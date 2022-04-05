D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,064 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.52. 220,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $423.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

