D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,539,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after acquiring an additional 436,345 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,573. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

