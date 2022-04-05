DAOventures Achieves Market Cap of $355,933.37 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $355,933.37 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006024 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

