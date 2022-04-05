Decentraland Price Tops $2.61 (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Decentraland has a market cap of $4.80 billion and approximately $370.53 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00005682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00107441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,707,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,840,799,568 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.