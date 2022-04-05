DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.18

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $2,045.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009524 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,663,534 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.