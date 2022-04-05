Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 3.3%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.71. 22,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,581,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.
The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.
In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,767 shares of company stock worth $8,106,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
