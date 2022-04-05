Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 3.3%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.71. 22,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,581,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,767 shares of company stock worth $8,106,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

