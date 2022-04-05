Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 3,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $854.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

