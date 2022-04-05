Dent Market Cap Hits $312.92 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $312.92 million and $45.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

