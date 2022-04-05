Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.99 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Dero has a market cap of $139.99 million and $801,406.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $11.30 or 0.00024597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,933.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.18 or 0.07519910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00270298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.60 or 0.00806821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00099045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00480648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00366708 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,390,273 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

