Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 170,066 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,199 shares of company stock worth $48,026,238.

Shares of SNAP opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.