Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,299 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Square by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Square stock opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.78. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

