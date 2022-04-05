Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,315 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of QFIN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

