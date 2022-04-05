Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,587 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.04.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $535.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

