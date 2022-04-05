Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,177 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $384.97 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.99 and a 200-day moving average of $393.84.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.