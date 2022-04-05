Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,509 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 368,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

