Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $232.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.