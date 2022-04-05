Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $233,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

