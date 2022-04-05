Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $238.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

