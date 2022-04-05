Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

