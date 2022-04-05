Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $910,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $431.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

