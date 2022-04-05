Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of EW opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

