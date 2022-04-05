Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

