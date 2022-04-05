Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 68,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Eaton stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

