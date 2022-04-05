Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

