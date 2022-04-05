Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $832,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $10,236,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 182,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $226.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.53 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

