Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

