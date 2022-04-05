Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.18 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average of $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

