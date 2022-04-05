Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

