Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 960.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 950.00 to 960.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $838.83.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

