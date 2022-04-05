Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 100.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 93.00 to 100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

