Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PETS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 517.86 ($6.79).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

